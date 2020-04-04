Rihanna wakes up to the maternity after break-loving | Instagram

Rihanna he returned to be on everyone’s lips in the last few weeks. And not only for being the first to make a donation to fight the crisis coronavirus (gave $ 5 million to food banks through its Foundation, the Clara Lionel) or for having performed a brief musical collaboration with rapper PartyNextDoor, but by the breakup of his dating and your desire of becoming a mother.

In an interview for the latest edition of the magazine British Vogue, by which passed the history of fashion to be the first person to use a durag, a pledge associated with slaveryin full cover, he spoke about the end of your relationship with the entrepreneur arabia Hassam Jadeel and his view on the maternity.

You don’t have time to tolerate the crap, you know? When you’re overwhelmed you need to start cutting things,” was what you commented about Jadeel, and then pointed out that not having a partner, for her, was not a brake for your desire to be a mom.

I feel that the society you want to tell me: ‘Oh, you’ve made a mistake’. You are undervalued as a mother if there is a father in the lives of your children. But the only thing that matters is the happiness, that is the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. That is the only thing that can raise a child of truth: love.”

Although the interpreter has managed to position itself as a singer successful (according to Forbes, she is the interpreter, the richest in the world after amassing a fortune of us $ 600 million) and, most recently, as an entrepreneur of prestige thanks to their brands of clothes and makeup, it is precisely their reputation that has created problems of anxiety and prevented her from getting up to sing at the gala of the Grammy 2016.

I suffered a panic attack and I had to cancel the performance, citing voice problems, after that I had make up on, hair done and everything. I get nervous every time I get in the car to go somewhere. It can be devastating. And when I have a red carpet, I get fatal”, he said.

Appear on camera or be in a room full of famous still find it normal.”

And it is for that reason that he decided to settle in London, city in which you feel goes unnoticed, although it is not the only place in Europe that feels comfortable, as it also tends to travel to Paris to be filled with inspiration; to Barbados, her hometown, to live with his family; and to Mexico, where you live your moments of relaxation.