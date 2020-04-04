Salma Hayek hits picture without makeup











© Provided by TVyNovelas





Although Salma Hayek is one of the famous multi-faceted, always looks made-up, sometimes more than others.

However, to see her without a single drop of makeup the social network users were left with the mouth open, and until it was revealed that it did not recognize.

“This is me 10 days ago laughing of me as saying: Bitch you ended up on vacation,” wrote la veracruzana in a snapshot where it looks like your hair loose and all natural, dark glasses and a funny smile.

View this post on Instagram This is me 10 days ago laughing at me today as if to say- “Bi-atch, you’re no longer on vacation. Hahaha”. 😈 Is I am 10 days ago laughing my today as saying: “Bitch you gone on vacation. Hahaha.” 😈 #sunny #rainyday To post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Mar 6, 2020 at 11:13am PST “Do not get recognized as well”, “I am totally into you without painting”, “That hair!”, were some of the comments it received Salma Hayek your photo, which quickly exceeded the 100 thousand Likes, for part of its more than 14 million followers.

Some days ago the actress drew attention by making a joke about the coronavirus: “Strange days in which estornudabas and the people said a polite ‘Health’, now say ‘depart from me’”, he wrote in his stories of Instagram sparking criticism and laughter at the same time.

More news on MSN:

What you didn’t know Salma Hayek. Gallery of Grosby.