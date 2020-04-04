Salma Hayek reveals the extent of your participation in the new movie

The actress veracruz Salma Hayek has begun with the promotion of his new movie, “The Roads Not Taken”, The roads not taken in English, using a publication by means of their social networks.

Was in its official account of Instagram where She revealed a snippet of his participation in the film in which he also acted Elle Fanning, Javier Bardem and Laura Linney and premiered during the International Film Festival in Berlin on the 26th of February.

In the corners of your mind between the memory and the repentance is Pain, your first great love. #TheRoadsNotTaken, now in theaters in the cinemas,” wrote Hayek together with the video.

Quickly the fans of the actress began to flatter his enormous talent and beauty, but also highlight that the next 2021 could be his year, as with this character would be a candidate for Best actress at the Oscars.

The film is directed by Sally Potter and revolves around a man named Leo, who, after a mental illness receives a visit from his daughter Molly, the woman struggling to keep your head and thoughts in the real world.

Salma Hayek, actress of film, television and theater, will give life to Dolores in the movie the roads not taken, a character who is the wife of Leo, played by Javier Bardem, who lives trapped in his own mind by a disease similar to dementia.