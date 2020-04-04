Salma Hayek: So shall his STRONG protest on the arrest #UnDíaSinMujeres

The actress veracruzana Salma Hayek has given a great example to her followers, after he published that is what you will do in the national strike #UnDíaSinMujeres, to which it binds from where you are.

It seems that the famous actress Salma Hayek, has shown all their support to the movement ‘A Day Without Us’, and although it is not located in Mexico said that it will participate where it is located, so it gave a great example through social networks.

It was the past, this 8 march, the actress Salma Hayek used his account of Instagram to make publications with respect to International Women’s Day, but that was not all, because shortly after you surprised with another publication.

In the latest publication through their social networks veracruzana bone colorado, left a message to show solidarity with the initiative ‘A Day Without Us‘and to make clear that their social networks entrararán in unemployment, as it also adds to the movement of Mexico.

The message of Salma Hayek at the national strike

“I know that today I have been very active on Instagram, but tomorrow is not what I play, tomorrow no work, tomorrow I don’t buy, I one the struggle of mexican women to combat femicide”.

As expected, hundreds of users social networks they applauded the support of the interpreter to the movement, through which women in Mexico join forces to make note of the indignation and fatigue to gender-based violence in the country.

That is why in the same way before joining the strike Salma Hayek he shared Stories of Instagram information and coverage about the initiative that will take place on march 9, as an example to his followers of social networks.

It is worth mentioning that the activist group Witches of the Sea, a native of Veracruz, called a national strike of women for this Monday the 9th of march, with the aim of making visible the gender-based violence and seeks that women do not go to their jobs, schools or universities, or who make any purchase in order to make his presence felt in the national economy.