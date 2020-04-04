Scarlett Johansson at the BAFTA 2020 takes the sexy dress (and cleavage) that you will return to the 20’s!

Molly Dickson, one of the most renowned fashion stylists Los Angeles, was the one who commissioned to help you to Johansson dazzle you with its outfit from head to toe!

The details of the dress Scarlett Johansson at the BAFTA 2020

The look with which this celeb just to steal glances at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, it is a design of pink, full of sparkle, with sequins on the top, since the straps and the area of the neckline to just below the hip, right where it merged perfectly with the feathers of the same hue, like a flamingo.

In your shoes, Scarlett opted for a few that were transparent and plasticized, that will be, by the way, a big trend this year.

Why Scarlett Johansson was one of the best-dressed of the BAFTA 2020?

1. It was risky

How a rose dress, with feathers, sequins and cut-outs? Yes, please! Scarlett proves that all these elements are not too much for a woman who knows how to use them to your favor, with safety, style and elegance.

2. Its sexy and glamorous neckline

Without a doubt, one of the most original outfit Scarlett Johansson it was his neckline cut-V, striking and geometric, with shoulder straps and a sexy strip in the middle, decorated with sequins and a few crystals. We love it!