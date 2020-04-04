Scarlett Johansson looked so sexy in the Oscars 2020 that or her boyfriend Colin Host you could remove the view!

Scarlett Johansson is ready to win not one but two Oscars this year! And the actress came to the red carpet of the Oscars 2020 with the dress more sexy of the night, courtesy of the Latin, Oscar de la Renta… And arm is the best accessory in the world: her fiance Colin Jost.

We must admit that during this awards season she and her boyfriend were one of the couples most adorable on the red carpet, since at no time hesitate to show their love to the extent that, the comedian Saturday Night Live!don’t you could tear your eyes off! The adorable evidence were enshrined forever on the internet and showed that their love story promises to last a long LONG time.

Scarlett Johansson off their curves on the red carpet of the Oscar by the year 2020 in a close-fitting silk dress in silver color with a new way to show the fabric of mesh, and with thousands of crystals hanging from its torso, making it look like a real ‘ice queen’.

Scarlett Johansson, the protagonist of ‘Marrige Story’ and a member of the spectacular cast ‘Jo Jo Rabbit’ looked so sexy in this outfit during the Oscar 2020 that neither the boyfriend of Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, you could remove the view! And was not the only one, as users of the internet began to applaud her selection of look by typing: “Just come and we were without words” or “The perfection made woman”…