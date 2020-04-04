Scarlett Johansson reflects on the importance of Black Widow in Marvel

Scarlett Johansson gives life to one of the most important characters of the Movie universe of Marvel, the avenging Russian, Natasha Romanoff alias Black Widowso who took advantage of the promotional tour of his film solo to talk about his importance in the cinema of superheroes.

Black Widow arrives in cinemas on the 1st of may



For Scarlett Johanssonthe new tape Marvel, “Black Widow” it is a step forward in the cinema of superheroes, whose feminine presence had been minimal and the characters little flashy, over sexualized or without personality, but will now be able to be more deep and interesting.

“I hope that this film will continue pushing beyond that limit, so that we can have more superheroínas that are inherently feminine and not just Batman with heels or whatever.”

The actress explained that tapes such as “Captain Marvel” and “Wonder Woman”, managed to change the way in which they are made, the films of superheroínas, and “Black Widow would not have been as substantial if it had been done 10 years ago”.

Black Widow and the female empowerment

The new tape from the Marvel Universe will look much deeper into the past of Natasha Romanoff, one of the most mysterious of the Avengers.

“Black Widow” will show as the “Red Room” has used women as weapons, taking control of them from his childhood, as was the case of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who now seeks to eliminate that system.

“You have a lot of emotional intelligence, which has allowed it to survive without superpowers […] Is someone who solves problems. Is a person pragmatic”, explained to Scarlett Johansson about her character in Marvel.

You may be interested: Scarlett Johansson: ‘Black Widow’ will be the guideline for the great change in the MCU