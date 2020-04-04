Scarlett Johansson revealed by what it took to get the movie

Black widow became one of the premieres most anticipated of the Movie Universe of Marvel. Although the character already spent time on the big screen, this is his first film in solitaire and Scarlett Johansson explains why it took so long.

Since its debut in Iron Man 2, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow it became one of the most popular characters within the Movie universe of Marvel. It is for this reason that the first movie solo Black Widow was received in excellent way by the fans. But why it took so long to get this film?

Taking advantage of a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, which is part of the promotional campaign Marvel has launched on the premiere side of Black Widow the next may 1 (April 30 in Spain), Scarlett Johansson and Kevin Present finally revealed the reason why the project had taken so long to materialize.

“We had planned for the end of the saga of the infinity (the Infinity War, and Endgame) for the past five or six years, and the journey of Natasha in these movies had a great importance”explains Present. “The idea of producing an independent film, which also takes place in the past, for a character that we already knew and with which we were already working on, not finished curdle”.

A movie that promises to

On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson claims that she was also unsure of taking this step, because I did not see clearly what could make a movie solo Black Widow. “If we were going to do this, had to be creatively satisfying. I’ve been working for so long, that I feel that I am challenging. Didn’t want to do the same thing that I had already done before”.

Luckily, the director is australian Cate Shortland came to Marvel with a vision for the character, that neither the study nor the actress could refuse. “When I saw the previous movies, I realized that there were many things that were excluded of the character, because it is seen as a thing”says Shortland. “Often we can’t see who she is when she is alone, who is when it moves away from the façade of the action heroine”.

While we hope that for the first time arrives to film a movie Black Widowhere we tell you the identity of the villain of the film. Eye, there are spoilers.