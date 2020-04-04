Scarlett Johansson reveals how violent it was going to be the death of ‘Black Widow’ in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

“Avengers: Endgame”it has become a movie dear to the followers of the saga, so that when you come out of secrets of the filming, the fans do not stop to comment on them and even make them viral and is that any decision of the creators, we can give spins unsuspected to the plot and also the characters.

Such is the case of actress Scarlett Johansson, who gives life to the enigmatic character of Black Widow, and who spoke in an interview of the way in which his character was going to die in a manner quite violent, and nothing like the emotional way in which she sacrifices herself to get the Gem of the Soul with which to defeat Thanos. However, originally, lto sequence would be as Scarett andn a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on the occasion of the upcoming premiere of the film in a solo “Black Widow” and where the actress reveals that Scarlett Johansson revealed that in the original script was much, much worse:

“The last time heroic Nat, when he sacrifices himself to get the Stone of the Soul, was originally filmed as a scene of persecution with the creatures ‘style Dementor”, revealed the actress hinting at the dark creatures of the universe of Harry Potter. “I was thinking of ‘the parents we never are going to forgive so terrible that you see these creatures.”