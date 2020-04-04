Scarlett Johansson reveals why it was hard for the romance with Mark Ruffalo on Avengers: The age of Ultrón

One of the most powerful of the UCM is without doubt that of Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner, character interpreted by Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo in this saga of films that already exceeds the decade of duration.

The peak moment of that relationship took place in Avengers: The age of Ultrónwhere Black Widow and Hulk proved to feel something for one another. Behind the scenes, this relationship was a major effort for both parties, according to Johansson in an interview with EW.

It turns out that the actress was in an advanced state of gestation during the production of the film and that made him feel obviously uncomfortable by the hustle and bustle that involves a shoot like this. It also meant that Ruffalo had to interact with her as if nothing had happened (although it is also true that it is to act, what has been your job).

If I had to be vulnerable with some of these actors, Mark is a fantastic scene partner because it is very open with himself. And it’s ironic because I was quite pregnant during the time of the shooting. So I guess Mark had to throw it out of suspension of disbelief, because just down there and had a giant gut pregnant.

The actress acknowledges that she was not comfortable in the scenes where I had to interact in a romantic way. In the movie, none of those feelings are present, thus highlighting the work of the actors.

In this scene shown in the additional contents of the Infinity Saga Box Set you can see how pregnant she had to go to Johansson for the filming of this movie “The Avengers”, information that you already knew from your time, but not the degree of pregnancy that she was forced to shoot the scenes.