Scarlett Johansson surprises with shocking photo session

One of the most powerful women within the industry of the seventh art, Scarlett Johansson, captured the gaze of his followers, as well as the social networks, due to their last photo session as the famous actress became the face of the new edition of Entertainment Weekly.

In the impressive photoshoot Johansson, you can see the actress wearing completely black, with red lips and stunning lashes that make an allusion to his acclaimed character ‘Black Widow’. Although the publication comes out physically until April, at the official site of the magazine have already been released to some interviews, while in social networks the images have spread around the entire internet. Here you have your amazing photo session!

Scarlett Johansson confesses that he hesitated in making ‘Black Widow’

In addition to their great photo shoot, Scarlett Johansson took advantage of their passage by the american magazine to open up about his role as ‘Natasha Romanoff’ in the franchise Avengersbecause it hinted that he hesitated in agreeing to do a movie alone on the superheroine. “If we were going to do this, had to be creatively satisfying. I’ve been working on for a long time, and I have a feeling that I’m being challenged. Didn’t want to do the same thing that had already done it before” said the famous ‘Black Widow’ for Entertainment Weekly.

Likewise, revealed that, the reason why it took so long in realizing that the film was due to that the culture was not ready to receive a movie where a woman was the protagonist. “A lot of people have told me ‘Oh, this must have happened five or ten years ago’ and I think that would not have been as substantial. We could not have done it. This movie is happening now as a result of what is happening in the zeitgeist, and I think that is good” said the actress during their interview.

‘Black Widow’ is scheduled to have its premiere, so international for the coming may 01.