Scarlett Johansson took tennis more comfortable to be at home

The american actress showed off a styling that shows the definition of ‘cozy’ with a kind of shoes that proves to be in the house not fight with the style.

Scarlett Johansson always dazzles at every red carpet on which it appears, that is why it can be simple to forget that her outfits for daily life are also an inspiration to create different looks. On this occasion, the american actress gave lessons to carry a outfit very comfortable, perfect for being at home.

These are the tennis perfect for being at home. Attn: Scarlett Johansson

This time, the protagonist of Marriage Story was seen in The Hamptons, New York with an outfit based capri pants high rise in cream color with a brown coat and a pashmina prints varied. Scarlett Johansson what supplemented it with a few tennis-style espadrilles the Italian firm Gucci and, with this last piece, the actress gave with the perfect footwear to wear at home.

Scarlett Johansson took the model Gucci logo canvas espadrilles. It is about sneakers with the logo in version retro house founded by Guccio Gucci. The espadrilles are a few court shoes sports which are not functional for exercise, but yes to be comfortable.

The way in which Scarlett Johansson combined the tennis is also perfect for those days when stay-at-home. If you can do without the coat and the hat, the pants of the interpreter Black Widow they are also the most comfortable that you can wear when you are at home and is that its silhouette straight, but slightly loose fitting is ideal for the styles of home.











© Wilson Webb





This is not the first time that the american actress takes. If I seem familiar it is because she wore a garment very similar to the tape that earned him multiple nominations in the last awards season. In Marriage Storythe character of Scarlett Johansson it is also an example of how to wear looks to be at home with pants high-rise, blouses and light loafers very comfortable.

If you combine this type of clothing with a cardigan and t-shirt lisa you’ll be ready to make home office way more comfortable but no less fixed.