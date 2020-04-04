Shakira asked to be let out to the children before the pandemic coronavirus | Instagram

The famous colombian Shakira has taken the hassle out of social networks when you publish a petition to the Spanish government, to let out the kids to wander around before the pandemic coronavirus.

The singer is in quarantine with her partner Gerard Pique and their two children, but apparently are not passing anything right.

Shak pointed out that children should be able to go out as well as are allowed to the dogs, comments that angered even more the social networks.

If you are allowed to walk dogs or adults to buy, I would have to think of a solution to grant this same right to children who need sun and air for your physical and mental health, wrote the famous.

Internet users felt that the singer would risk their own children with this request; although the singer said that this should be done in the company of an adult and under the restrictions that the government set.

I would urge the Government to consider a policy that allows a responsible adult to take a child to walk, even if it is subject to the restrictions that the experts consider, and respecting the rules of estrangement and healing.

Definitely the comments of the star of the colombian were not well taken by the users.