Shakira | Eugenio Derbez recalled the moment in which he managed to take a photo with the colombian

The mexican actor Eugenio Derbez shared a picture of 2011 in where it appears with the colombian singer Shakira during the Latin Grammy. The image was published in the account of Instagram the comedian, who, true to his style, he joked about that moment since the singer gave him a kiss on the cheek.

“TBT to when you pre-order your photos and you find the day that Shakira asked me to take a picture with her. What, you don’t believe me? Even the video looks like she is the one who gives me a kiss. Do you not believe me?”, wrote Derbez, who appears with his wife Alessandra Rosaldo.

As can be seen in the recording, Shakira was in the ceremony of the Latin Grammy when he won the category ‘Best pop vocal album female’. It is there when the award-winning stand up but not before a kiss on the cheek to the people who were around them, between them Derbez.

The moment effusive was recorded by the television cameras that were transmitting the event live. It is as well that the scene was recorded later in the image Derbez went up in his account Instagram and that has, so far, more than 360 thousand ‘I like’.

Followers of the comedian have not been missed to make jokes and make comments like, “don’t you turn to bathe after that you hugged and you kissed right?” and “What luck you have”.