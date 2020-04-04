“Shut up and don’t tell me what to do!” Brad Pitt unleashed all his anger against… oh, Mercy!

After four Oscar nominations, Brad Pitt he won the most prestigious award of the seventh art thanks to his work with director Quentin Tarantino, in the film once upon a time in Hollywood. And is that his performance on this award-winning tape by famed filmmaker ended up giving you what you always tried but never succeeded.

However, it is fairly well-known that the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie enjoys a bad reputation among his colleagues, either by their character or their little responsibility in different aspects. In this same order of ideas, it came recently to light a conflict that had the artist with Tarantino during the recordings of this film.

The incident occurred in one scene in particular, when the protagonist of do you Know Joe Black? had to take off the shirt.

Tarantino confessed that he lived an uncomfortable moment with Pittbecause he didn’t like his explanation for doing what you do best.

“Oh, shut up and let the master do his work!!!”, was the response of the artist. “Even when you see him in the shed working and the way in which you put the leather gloves and the wire in the mouth, all perfect and masculine as it could be. Simply knows what he’s doing,” told Quentin to a recognized medium of communication.

He was very clear, that Brad Pitt is a specialist to take off the shirt. He knows exactly what to do, he said.

Quentin Tarantino had wanted to explain that I had to do it button by button, but in a good way and a bit humorous, the ex of Jennifer Aniston he replied: really? Do you want to do all that process? I’m going to take on a second. Of the rest, since everything is history.