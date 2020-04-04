Home Entertainment The 5 best haircuts in the history of Scarlett Johansson

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
28


1. Scarlett Johansson Golden Globes 2006

Scarlett managed one of the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes of all time, with its iconic mane blonde in a cut long, curly and with bangs side. Without a doubt, you will feel wonderful for its color and shape of face, and makes you look more young and sexy than ever.

2. Scarlett Johansson in Ghost in the Shell 2017

Part of the best hair cuts Scarlett Johansson, because in this film we see a change of look exceptional, which we can call ‘mullet invested’. Why? Is more long front, short in back and boasts a baby bang, it’s all in black! Definitely is his style, number one with the mane dark.

3. Scarlett Johansson at Oscars 2011

It is a hair cut type lob-layer, with line of side, waves t-shirts and wicks blondes. The resulting multi-dimension gives volume and movement to the hair, without crossing the boundaries of sophistication and simplicity. I applause for his goal for this award!

4. Scarlett Johansson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier 2014

5. Scarlett Johansson in Hitchcock 2012

The role of the actress in this movie is located in the year 1960, by which projects completely style Marilyn Monroe: a bob golden, wavy, with a fringe curtain that transports us directly to the decade. Because of this, it is placed as one of the best hair cuts Scarlett Johansson and we cannot deny it!

