The changes of look of Scarlett Johansson in his movies and that TODAY are trend

Under the Skin

If you don’t know how to wear the hair cut mullet in 2020, take a look at our dear Scarlett Johansson in ‘Under The Skin’. She presents a change to the David Bowie of the 70’s in the leading lips coral, a delineated black like never before in what we had seen and a velvety skin. I Love it!

Don Jon

Speaking of manes, this is the hair-look that has done more than shine Scarlett Johansson, at first, because it is a hair cut in layers that gives you sex appeal and, second, by the shades that illuminate your face. In addition, here shows a skin more lit up, lips glossy and more precision on the delineated and eyebrows… I top, top, top!

Lucy

Scarlett Johansson begins Lucy in 2014 with a bob carré, that is nothing more than a bob a traditional (slightly longer) and casual with a fringe parisian that has positioned itself as the court of 2020. The actress looks with your paper, and we still keep asking, how is it that your hair looks so good after all the filming?

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

This beauty look the actress also goes into our top 5 favorites. It consists of a blunt cut totally straight, redhead, trendy, and with a middle line that accentuates your look to the fullest. Of all her acting career, what change of look of Scarlett Johansson that you liked the most in their films?