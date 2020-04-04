The fans called Kim Kardashian a hypocrite for his tweets about the drama of Taylor Swift

The drama between Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift is not even close to finishing. The pop superstar and queen of the reality shows have been swept up in a conflict that has continued for nearly 10 years, with Kanye West playing an important role in the drama as well. Recently, the two began to fight again, despite a brief period of peace, and the fans are coming to a point where they are entirely above and beyond all, especially the part that Kim Kardashian West is playing in it.

When did the dispute between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West?

The dispute dates back to 2009 when Kanye West rushed the stage when Taylor Swift was accepting the VMA for music video of the year. While West yelled that Beyonce should have won the award, in place of the new pop star Swift, the audience was visibly uncomfortable. Later in the evening, Beyonce invited Swift back onstage to complete her time at the center of attention, a kind gesture that he showed to the fans that have not signed the strange interruption of the West.

A few years after the incident in VMA’s, West is married to Kim Kardashian. Therefore, in 2016, when the bad blood between Swift and West is rekindled, Kardashian got caught in the middle. One of the songs featured West that year, “Famous”, was a reference to Swift, calling her name, a name with which many would have problems. Swift spoke up and said that he never gave account of the letter in question, although he did say that she and West had talked about the song before its release. Kardashian West then made a statement, claiming that Taylor Swift “I knew all” about the song and was just trying to “play the victim”.

Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift are fighting again

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West | Kevin Mazur / MTV1415 / WireImage / .

Kanye West did not depart from his aggressive stance when it came to Swift. When she released the music video for “Famous”, the viewers soon saw a mannequin naked that was clearly meant to represent Taylor Swift. While fans of Swift were outraged, Kardashian took the opportunity to talk about the feud on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and even leaked part of a telephone conversation between Swift and West, where Swift tells West that is “very nice” on your part to consult with him. she before launching the song.

In recent years, both Swift and Kardashian have been pretty quiet on the issue, with Kardashian even telling Andy Cohen that all of them have “moved forward”. However, in march 2020, a source leaked what is supposedly the telephone conversation between West and Swift, where they discuss the song “Famous”. Fans noticed that in no part of the call, West asked Swift to call it the expletive that caused all the drama in the first place. The answer Swift the call filtered was immediate: published in the social networks that it is now clear that he was telling the truth all the time.

What say the fans about the drama between Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift?

Kim Kardashian West also responded to the telephone conversation filtered. Kardashian claimed that Swift had chosen “to re-ignite an old exchange,” and that he was very “selfish” of you to do this. He also stated that he had never edited the phone call previously filtered, and will not speak about The incident again. The fans, however, were not pleased with the response from Kardashian.

On Reddit, many fans claimed that Kardashian should not even have responded to the tragedy and that there should be “left to spend”. Others called it “embarrassing” because he still clings to the incident. In addition, some critics stated she is clearly a hypocrite by saying that you don’t mind the drama and then talk about it anyway. Regardless of whether this is really the end of the dispute between Swift and Kardashian, only time will tell, but the fans are pretty clear.