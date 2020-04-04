The Kardashians look style scruffy in quarantine

During this quarantine by the outbreak and spread of the coronavirusthe whole world is confined within their homes, in some parts of the world have more days of quarantine and in other less, but for all is of equal importance to remain for a while at home to avoid infections and, above all, to maintain our clean hands in all the time.

A reality is that this virus does not distinguish any borders nor social level, to make your own, this is shown that even Prince Charles has positive COVID-19. However, the celebs international are taking it very seriously, since day-to-day share your journey into quarantine in their social networks. Other famous endure these days confinement to expose their routines ejercicior or meditation, but few have shown as any mortal, stylish disheveled and stretched out on his couch like Kim Kardashian and the other girls of his clan.

The most famous family of reality shows, american has been kept very well protected in their homes and has made it appear that the quarantine will not find it so complicated, as it’s clear that anyone would be luxury in a mansion in Los Angeles.

The Kardashian have left aside for a while the looks of high-fashion to have a good time within their mansions and are shown with their favourite pieces, sweatshirts and pants oversized.

With almost two meters of distance between the two, Kim shared via IGTV visits her mother Kris Jenner did recently. In the video we can see that Kim wore a sweatshirt black signed by Yeezy that he looked very relaxed, like his mother who wore a romper One Piece in the same color.

The eldest daughter of the clan, Kourtney also wore very relaxed while walking their pomeranians in their street and in their nice stroller, with a set of sweatshirt Kids See Ghosts and pants Sunday Service by Kanye West, both in neutral colors, plus a hairstyle picked up and dark glasses.

There is No doubt that this style scruffy inspires us to, in the end of the week, we also use it because, remember, the week you have to work and keep our routine without many changes. However, these tips-style relaxed will be useful to us in these days of rest.

