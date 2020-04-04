The onesie Kylie Jenner that everyone is talking about. What a beauty!

Kylie Jenner always manages to attract the attention of more than 168 thousand million followers on the network of the photography, with its peculiar publications and, on this occasion, was no exception.

Of time, after the spread of the epidemic that affects the world: the coronavirus, socialite american comply with the measures taken by the authorities and complies with the quarantine from the warmth of your home.

Sitting in the living room, the model of 22 years record a video and show us how it’s her true hair, without the presence of wigs, extensions or planchitas. ¡OMG!

To the surprise of many, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner he managed to recover (a little) his mane, and even admits that this time served to give strength and nourishment to your hair, to not experiment with extreme colors.

“The journey of the health of the hair,” said the young entrepreneur from their Stories of Instagram along with the mentioned audio-visual in which it appears with an incredible set onesie dark. Oh look!

Well, in addition to the cut ‘bob’ smooth to the height of the chin, the influencer born in Los Angeles (California) overflowed beauty and charm with this outfit so appealing. Moreover, his followers never left a comment on the web how beautiful it looked with the styling.

Finally, we emphasize that Kylie Jenner wears his hair with one of the more natural shades that has been ever: a chestnut honey. Congratulations!