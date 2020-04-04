The shortest skirt of Scarlett Johansson lets see all this from there!

March 19, 2020

(20:00 CET)

Scarlett Johansson it is one of the most beautiful women in the world and as such he is also someone that any thing that makes you visible in the social networks.

This week a picture of her in an event that was captured by the paparazzi has been viralizado very quickly due to its spectacular outfit, as the actress in New York wearing a skirt really short.

The image has been very commented in social networks and have applauded the bold attire of a Scarlett Johansson that has begun this year without too many joys after losing the Oscar for Best Leading Actress that I hoped for Story of a Marriage.

Aware of the coronavirus

It seems that the pandemic has caused the Covid-19 has not caught on foot changed to a Scarlett Johansson as has been seen making large purchases of food next to her fiancé, Colin Jost.

The actress in new york knows that this will trastocará the plans of the global promotion of his next film, but has already warned on social media that in these moments there is nothing more important than the health of all.

Without a release date

His new film Black Widow I was going to have a grand premiere at the global level, the upcoming 1st of may, however, the pandemic has delayed the premiere and by the time it is not known what the date will be that it will be.

From the producer are considering to publish it in autumn, since in summer despite its content, soft and quite visible to all the public, know that the economy is in a crisis too recent.