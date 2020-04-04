The tender and original love story of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

In the footage, appeared both famous kissing in the middle of the street of New York, which we confirmed what everyone already suspected.

Makes it official the romance…after a gala

After a few months of keeping ‘secret’ of their relationship, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost finally they talked and watched the news completely declared. It was thanks to the charity gala dinner annual meeting held by the Museum American of Natural History that we were able to confirm this with certainty, as the couple posed for the first time as a couple when you arrive at the event.

The proposal is expected

And after two years of relationship, last spring, it was when he gave the proposition of marriage of Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson declared himself “pleasantly surprised” by how beautiful and “personal” of the gesture, as well as the efforts of the comedian to hide what he was up to.

“He was charming, considerate and romantic, so yeah, left me pleasantly surprised. Although since you imagine how they are going to be these things, it was a very nice and personal. It is always special when someone says they want to spend the rest of your life at your side. It is something very beautiful,” explained the interpreter in his time.

The jewel is perfect

And yes, the stunning ring with Colin Jost gave Scarlett Johansson deserves its own mention, because everything indicates that this incredible object of desire was designed by James de Givenchy of Taffin, the nephew of Hubert Givenchy, the prestigious founder of the firm. A diamond’s color is light amber valued at $ 400,000 is the one that carries the actress on her finger and with that have caused our total admiration and envy!