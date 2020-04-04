The truth behind the chemistry between Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in Marvel

Scarlett Johansson first appeared as Black Widow in 2010 with ‘Iron Man 2’, since then it has become one of the characters unpredictable for The Avengers until its end, with ‘Endgame’.

Chris Evans debuted the costume of Captain America in 2011 with ‘The first avenger’, at which time he became a natural leader to all his peers at Marvel.

Well, lto relationship of these two characters, Black widow and Captain America, it has been one of the most special. It has always been a special chemistry between Scarlett and Chris that through the screen.

Now, Johansson has confessed to ‘EW’ the reason for this complicity between the two actors. You have all the details in the video above of the news.

