two of their daughters were subjected to surgeries

Angelia Jolie it has always been presented as one of the most famous discrete, but particularly honest when talking about your private life. Well we know that her relationship with Brad Pitt was a feast of the media: from their controversial union, through their decisions of make bigger their family, then their wedding and above all, his chaotic divorce and family dramas after the relapse of Brad Pitt in the alcohol. However, the pair, the actress, director and philanthropist Angelina Jolie has always expressed how lucky I feel with the ‘privileges’, for what has used his voice to tell the story of your life and help to women on all topics of women’s health as the double mastectomy and two years after, the removal of the uterus and suffered and to the operations it has faced in order to prevent cancer.

Now, in the framework of the International Women’s Day, the actress expressed the situation that has lived in the most important role of her life: her role as mother and thefamily crisis suffered by having their two daughters in the hospital.

In a letter published in Time magazine, Angelina Jolie confessed that her two daughters were subjected to surgeries and the way in which he faced the situation of having his daughter more than 15 years, Zahara de los atunes, in surgery, and subsequently, at Shiloh (due to hip problems), 13 years old, in the hospital, and as with this experience noted the strength of both, being women and sisters, who are supported and cared for in order to move forward.