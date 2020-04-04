We are already sos like! Angelina Jolie and the photo that he never wanted to come to the light

Since he began his artistic career, Angelina Jolie he was for several years one of the ladies most beloved and successful Hollywood. However at the same time, it is about being a bad girl in the environment.

The actress in his youth he had been married twice, the first time was in 1996 with british actor Jonny Lee Millerel who was his partner in the movie Hackers. And his second marriage, came from the hand of the also actor Billy Bob Thornton, on 5 may 2000 and then in 2003 to divorce.

Related News

That is why it is always said that the artist it was a heartbreaker. Years later strong rumors that she was the cause of the separation between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

In his youth the director he was known for his mischief, excesses, and transgressions that led her to take photos in situations very strange as the met in the last few days, where she appears on a bed, cigarette in mouth and with short hair image that is totally opposed to as it is known today.

In the same order of things, some days ago, could know that their son Maddox came to Los Angeles from South Korea, where she studies the university of that country.

Angelina he spoke of the choice of the place where his son chose to develop their studies is very happy: I could Not be more happy with the university that Mad chose.

Jolie he said: The university is closed at this time due to the pandemic. But he is not transferring to another school, will return as soon as things are fixed. Is taking advantage of this time to concentrate in their studies of Korean and Russian.