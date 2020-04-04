We are already sos like! Angelina Jolie and the photo that he never wanted to come to the light

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
24


Since he began his artistic career, Angelina Jolie he was for several years one of the ladies most beloved and successful Hollywood. However at the same time, it is about being a bad girl in the environment.

The actress in his youth he had been married twice, the first time was in 1996 with british actor Jonny Lee Millerel who was his partner in the movie Hackers. And his second marriage, came from the hand of the also actor Billy Bob Thornton, on 5 may 2000 and then in 2003 to divorce.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here