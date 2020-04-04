What Mystique in the MCU? Jennifer Lawrence is being eyed by Marvel Studios

The Movie Universe of Marvel is in a process of becoming something greater, as it has in door new Tape and now series on the platform Disney+ and before this, you will be looking for new faces to join this universe, among them could reach Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

While the tape of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ will be released to the November 5, 2021 and you don’t know more information of this production, are circulating some news for this film from Taika Waititi which point it will be something never seen before, such is the case of the possible arrival of Jennifer Lawrence.

Sources close to Marvel Studios, have stated that we might see the actress Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, as the aim to interpret the enchantress and goddess Amora, better known by ‘Enchantress’, who will be the villain of this tape, and is one of the main antagonists of the God of thunder, because in his time has been the one who stood in the way of this powerful character, and Jane Foster, so do not rule out that this is the line that follow the tape.

While it is not known if Marvel Studios has had a rapprochement with Jennifer Lawrence, this after that close the cycle in the saga of X-Menin which he played Mystique, so it is not strange to this world of superheroes and maybe it’s a plus to take on this role in the new production to be directed by Taika Waititi and will be starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.