6 are the books of John Green, the author of “The children of the Stars, which you have to read it

Ever since he wrote the book, “The Fault is in the Stars, a novel about a love that is youth, and the characters are faced with a serious illness, John Green, you win every day more and more fans. It has become synonymous with children’s literature and the novel, and his other titles continue to be a success among the readers of the thread.

With this in mind, the Guide of the Week you have selected 6 are the books of John Green that are worth your attention. Check it out:

The Same with Tom’s other novel by John Green, but with a footprint in more light, and it will give you a laugh. Colin is a prodigy who is addicted to creating again, but it suffers from the rejection of a girl named Katherine. He and his best friend go on a road trip to Colin’s proof of the basic Theorem on the Predictability of Katherines, and finally, to understand how romantic relationships work.

Quentin Jacobsen is in love with Margot Roth as a child. This is where the neighbors go to the same school, but in the last year of high school, Margot has turned to one of the girls in the most popular, while you Find it has become a way. An evening with Margot enters the room of a Saturday afternoon, and asked him to assist in a plan of revenge, and the two of them spend the night on the journey. However, the next day, Margot disappears. Quentin is worried about her friend, she decides to uncover her whereabouts. The book was adapted to film in 2015, and the film was played by Nat Wolff and Cara Delevingne.

“Who are you, Alaska? this is the first novel by John Green, published in 2005. The book tells the story of Ben, a character that is cool. He has the hobby to collect some of the last words of famous people. His life changes when he goes to a preparatory school called Culver Creek and meets Alaska Young. Inspired by the last words of a writer of the FIFTEENTH century, Francois Rabelais, Miles insists that he finds his Great Perhaps, but the journey will not be easy to do.

Will & Will is a story written by John Green, in partnership with David Levithan, tells the story of a novel by a gay man. On a cold night in Chicago, Will Grayson meet for the first time ever, Will Grayson. In spite of the same name, which one of you had to go through the process of explaining his sexual orientation to his family, while the other one had already gone through it. When you Will realize that there is a possibility that the Series, with his best friend, and the other Will have an affair and he decides to deal with their feelings in regard to him.

Let the Snow Fall down is a book of short stories of christmas, written by three authors: John Green, Lauren Myracle, and Maureen Johnson. The stories take place during a heavy snow storm during the night of the Christmas season. The story of John Green portrays the story of three friends Tobin, the Duke, and JP are trying to get to a coffee shop. A friend of theirs calls in to warn them that a group of cheerleaders are in the cafeteria and wanting to play Twister. The friends decide to take the game to the girls, but they are surprised when a car hits a snow bank and lost a tire. The interesting thing about the book is that all of the stories together into a single narrative.

“Turtle up down there,” is the latest book from the author. The book tells the story of the Wing Cases, which deals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (ocd), which is also known as OCD. Wing, resolves to find a billionaire’s missing, to gain a reward of one hundred thousand dollars, and, with the help of her friend, Daisy, lived on a grand adventure. However, his troubles with it for the entire trip, and intrusive thoughts in the lead up to having a fear of the giant of contracting a deadly bacteria. Today, Fox 2000 has bought the rights to produce a film adaptation of the.