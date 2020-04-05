A virtual meal with ” Emilia Clarke in ‘War of Thrones’

To help in the fight against the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Emilia Clarke, the challenge to the fans to make a donation for the prize of being able to enjoy a virtual meal with the show.

The british actress has as its goal to raise about 300 million euros to donate to a charity, which is responsible for helping the people who are most at risk of the virus.

10 fans randomly selected to have the opportunity to eat dinner with the tv presenter, who promised to be able to see the cook before dinner, and talk during the meal.