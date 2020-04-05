Accuse Kim Kardashian of wanting to profit from pandemic Covid-19

Kim Kardashian is in tremendous controversy after several of his followers to the point of wanting to profit from the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The socialite has encouraged their fans and the general public to buy some of their products for a good cause, as according to your offer, your company would donate 20 percent of the proceeds from these sales to a charity.

This gesture was very well received by their supporters, who challenged the entrepreneur, his lack of empathy with the people and the situation in the world.

Here are some of the messages against Kim:

“What millions of people do not have a job and you ask them to buy their products so that they can donate a small 20%? Because if you haven’t noticed the same people who you are encouraging to buy your stuff are people without work and struggling with basic needs. So ridiculous that I should give money directly, and not try to boost your business by encouraging people who are struggling during a global pandemic to buy their clothes.”

“You have more than enough money to win the millions without tricking people to buy your bad things instead of trying to profit from the misery of other people if you apologize for the crap you’ve done and helps without expecting profit.”

“Ok, but why not donate in any way? You have more than enough. Don’t risk to delivery drivers and to the staff of the service so that someone can buy underwear for $50,” published The Fair.

“People are dying, and Kim is only worried about herself, and has people deleting comments when they should be with their families during this time.”

For his part, Kim Kardashian has preferred to remain silent and not to give replies to all these comments against you.