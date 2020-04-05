Addison Rae, the star of the TikTok is highly critical of those who say that TikTokers does not seem to work

Addison Rae it has only 19 years old, and is on the list of the most followed in the TikTokreaching the mark of 30 million followers since he posted his first video on social network in July of 2019.

+ Do you know anyone who is part of a larger group of TikTokers in the world, with the Hype of the House?

Recently, the girl also opened up about her work as empowering, and in a video James, Charlesand he criticized the people who say that TikTokers does not seem to work.

“I think that people have the idea that it’s a whole lot of nothing, and we just sat in our room making the video, and it’s easy-to-use. Yes, it can be a video clip of about 15 seconds, but you you you you you you want to to make it to the top in 15 seconds, than anyone has ever seen. It takes a lot of time learning the dances, making up dances, skits, and yes, TikTok can be a video clip of about 15 seconds, but when you’re working on other platforms as well, it’s a great job



Addison also said that he would rather remain only at the TikTok, and she is also on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, and working hard on all of the networks that create the content.