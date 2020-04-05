An Ex of Jennifer Aniston is up with Katie Holmes, says in the magazine

They are paced together in an anonymous way, which is something that you will never be able to do in the Los Angeles area.

Both are also voracious readers, and Katie took her to the Justin recently at his bookstore, in the preferred in the city.

They have spent hours in there, rummaging in the shelves, and talking with them about their favorite books. And the one Who took her once to an art exhibition of a friend.”

Katie Holmes was already married to superstar Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 – Suri, even she is a daughter of this former a couple.

Ever with Justin Theroux is best known for having been married to the star of Friends, Jennifer Aniston, between 2015 and 2017.

See also:

Jennifer Aniston is shocked at the reveal, as he waited to have sex with Brad Pitt