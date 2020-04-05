Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are thrown into the champagne pink

It is still sliding! There is more news for you.

The winery Miraval, the property of the former spouse of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, as well as of the family of vintners Perrin, is associated with the champagne Pierre Peters to create a house dedicated to champagne pink, according to sources concordantes.

“It will be the only house of Champagne to produce only pink”, explained to AFP Rodolphe Peters, the leader of the house champañesa, confirming the information that appeared in Wine Spectator.

“The volumes will be very reasonable. Some 10,000 bottles to begin with and we do not expect to produce more than 25,000 bottles (annual) to long-term. The ambition is to, really, develop a champagne pink reference,” added Peters.

According to him, “it’s about driving the quality to the maximum extent possible, relying on the experience of the family Perrin and Miraval in the development of the pink and in the Piere Peters in the work of the great champagnes ‘Blanc de Blanc’ and pink of assembly (of cuts)”.

“It is a family project between Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and their sons with families of vine growers Perrin and Peters, the latter two are known since a long time”, explains Guillaume Jourdan, of the agency Vitabella, in charge of the communication of the winery Miraval, located in the department of Var (south).

“We are working on this project for three, four years. Although he created the company, we still have many details to define, such as the packaging or the date of departure,” he said.

Installed in the department of Marne, in the east of France, since 1958, the family Peters operates a winery with a vineyard of 19 hectares in the heart of the so-called ‘Côte des Blancs’, the kingdom of the white grape Chardonnay. Varieties: Blanc de Blanc is sold in Europe, Asia and north America. Its annual production hovers around the to 160,000 or 170,000 a bottle.

For her part, Jolie and Pitt have partnered in 2011 to Perrin to develop the “Miraval Côtes de Provence”, which bears the name of his property of 500 hectares, located in Correns, of which 50 are planted with vines. Bought it in 2008 for around 40 million euros.