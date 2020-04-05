Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, back together by this unexpected reason

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have teamed up again. The former marriage, remains the owner of The winery Miraval, a place that is also the property of the vintners Perrin, associated with Champagne Pierre Peters, to create a house dedicated to champagne pink.

This new project, according to official sources, has come back to join Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to promote“the quality to the maximum extent possible, relying on the experience of the family Perrin and Miraval in the development of the pink and in the Piere Peters in the work of the great champagnes”.

“It is a family project between Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and their sons with families of vine growers Perrin and Petersthese last two are known since a long time ago. We worked on this project for three, four years. Although he created the company, we still have many details to define, such as the packaging or the date of departure” has detailed the in charge of the communication of the winery Miraval.

Francois Perrin discusses Miraval. The Miraval Castle is both owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and also, Angelina owns the vineyard. Interesting! Stan the legend. 😂https://t.co/cIa5t0eI6A — Three (@DaggerKnox) January 28, 2020

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were associated in the year 2011 to the Perrin to develop the ‘Miraval Côtes de Provence’, which carries the name of his property of 500 hectares, located in Correns, of which 50 are vineyards. The couple bought it in 2008 for around 40 million euros.

Hollywood actors, continue with your process of divorceafter having reached an agreement with the custody of their children. In addition, it seems that both have already remade their lives separately.

Angelina Jolie is focused on her new projects, while Brad Pitt, also focused on their projects, has been reconciled with Jennifer Aniston and according to some people, could have been given a new chance.