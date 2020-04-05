Angelina Jolie and the dress with the most votes in the history of the academy Awards

The Oscar Awards not only are the great feast of cinema, but also the parade of glamour and sophistication expected of the year. For the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, formerly known as the Kodak Theatre, have passed faces more iconic of the film industry with dresses that have marked a before and an after in the history of fashion. The Valentino with the Julia Roberts he picked up a statuette for his role in Erin Brockovichthe Givenchy with the Emma Stone it won the award for The Land or the satin dress signed by Ralph Lauren with the that Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the recognition of Best actress for her performance in Shakespeare in Love.

All of them unforgettable, like the Angelina Jolie in 2004, when it was brand new Alexander The Great, a film by Oliver Stone that is stuck in the skin of the mother of the conqueror, Olympia of Epirus. So unforgettable, so unforgettable, that has been the most voted of the history of the academy Awards. As well has verified the portal OnBuy.com that, after the celebration of the 92 awards in hollywood, has conducted a survey to discover which is the best look ever seen on the imposing red carpet. The ex of Brad Pitt left without words to the attendees of the gala, and conquered half the world with a dress Greek inspiredvery much in tune with what was then his latest tape, satin in grey pearl designed by Marc Gouwer.

The model lencero highlighted by a fabulous neck halter with a deep neckline in peak and a draped front crossover. Angelina shone literally with a diamond necklace to match her earrings, leaving the eye with its characteristic mane loose to the natural, with a sophisticated light waves.

The respondents have ruled that the second place is for Kate Hudsonwho , in 2003, it broke on the red carpet at the theatre californian like something straight out of a fairy tale. The singer surprised the world with a Versace embroidered in champagne color mermaid silhouette and tailthat suited him like a glove.

With a 12% of the votes, Keira Knightley closes the ranking. In 2015, the british, nominated for best supporting actress for The imitation Gamebecame the best-dressed of the ceremony with a Couture Valentino with which, directly, dream.