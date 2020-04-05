Angelina Jolie reinvents itself and returns in the best way

The actress Angelina Jolie not only deals with the protagonist of tape-grossing. The artist has been shown to have a big heart and a humanitarian vocation that goes beyond the screens.

It is for this reason that after the success obtained in Maleficent 2the actress has decided to establish a partnership with the BBC. This with the idea of supporting youth and adolescents to protect themselves from the famous “fake news” (fake news).

In your role as a mother of four boys, is aware of that today, young people receive a large backlog of messages through social networks. For this reason, seeks to avoid falling into scams or traps, virtual.

You will have a a team of BBC journalists that will produce content specifically for boys and girls from 13 years onwards.

Angelina Jolie and the BBC will protect the young people in the access to information

The space will be christened as “BBC My World”. Young people may also develop a public agenda so they can raise their issues of interest.

#BBCMyWorld is a new news and current affairs show for young people, 🌎 but they also have some great videos educating you all about the behind the scenes in news 📹 Check it out 👉 https://t.co/f8dhgGwZPA — BBC Young Reporter (@BBCYoungReport) February 4, 2020

“I hope the children will have more tools and information to make the difference in matters that affect them and concern them. To do this, we count with a wide network of journalists from the BBC World Service, in multiple languages and with a presence in all the planet,” said Angelina in a statement.

This whole project has as a purpose to educate teenagers with a critical awareness. This means that they do not leave any information they find on the Internet.

In this way, the actress and the network news they also meet with their social commitment and leave an important legacy in the society.

Angelina Jolie he has also participated in human rights activities. In 2012 she was appointed Special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in whose condition he attended to assess the situation of the venezuelan border with Colombia.

Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy of UNHCR, initiated a visit to the border between Colombia and Venezuela to meet the humanitarian response to refugees and migrants from venezuela. https://t.co/2zMQKdOj6I pic.twitter.com/LkHkqBnYe3 — Acnur/Unhcr Américas (@ACNURamericas) June 7, 2019

