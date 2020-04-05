Angelina Jolie returns with Brad Pitt after rejection VIRAL of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt delighted fans during their meeting at the Awards SAG 2020, where in addition to simply collide, the former couple spoke for a few minutes and even exchanged a kiss on the cheek.

It is noteworthy that in that special moment was absent the ex-wife of Pitt, Angelina Jolie, who is considered, the “Maleficent: the mistress of evil”, who did not share any reaction to her ex-husband, and the meeting with Aniston, but now have caused a big controversy due to a new project together.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt together for a wine

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie despite the fact that they are divorced, they continue to participate in joint projects, as it has to remember that they have the winery, a French Chateau Miraval, which has recently announced a novelty.

It turns out that with his partner, Marc Perrin, plan to launch a new champagne pink, which according to a reliable source who spoke with People magazine, the project has been in development for three or four years because that Miraval has to do with the art of making rosé this champagne, which is made in the district of Champagne, is a partnership that combines the knowledge of provence with the manufacture of champagne.

Remember that Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who by the end of 2019 was accused of plagiarism and discriminbación, launched their latest wines in the past year in 2019, also through Miraval: Studio in January and Muse in may, where people and sources close to the former couple claim that they perceive the business as “an investment for their children.”

According to Perrin, who offered a preview of the details Wine Spectatorhe explained: “we are working very hard with [uno de los principales productores de champán] Rodolphe Péters, as it will create the only house of champagne that only makes rosé. We will try to boost the quality of pink as much as possible in the Champagne ”.

It is worth mentioning that the wine destined to be released within a few months, it is still a family project, as Chateau Miraval started out with the Jolie-Pitt and the family Perrin, and has now included the family Péters, because “The continuity and the family are very important to Brad and Angelina,” a source told People.

