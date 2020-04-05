Angelina Jolie wins an Oscar Award in the year 2000 with a look of gothic Versace

It was the year 2000 and Angelina Jolie glaring at the Oscar Awards with a black dress. But we’re not talking about that dress Atelier Versace opening in the right leg with the that became the theme of the night a few years later, and accompanied by Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie won the Oscar award

At that time, Angelina was accompanied by her brother James Haven to receive the Oscar as Best supporting Actress in the film Girl Interrupted, in which she shared credits with Winona Ryder. At the beginning of the first decade of the 2000s, Angelina was just turning into the superstar that we know and their decisions at the time you dress for an award were more hazardous than those that you are currently taking.

Angelina and her look gothic in the academy Awards 2000 © Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE

Angelina Jolie opted for a dress from Versace

For the occasion, Angelina decided to wear a dress black body skimming long sleeve and round neck, signed by Versace. The outfit was complemented with diamonds and black hair and a plain of great length, as well as the eyes with a delineated angular cat-eye. His brother, James, dressed to play in a look completely black, even though he decided to wear my hair platinum, a common trend in those years.

The vibes of the dress were totally vampa perfect image for that dark time in which Angelina appeared to be attracted by characters such as Lisa Rowe, a sociopathic interned in a psychiatric hospital for eight years, and which he had deserved the nomination and subsequently the victory in the edition number 72 of the Oscar Awards. His style was rebellious, but perfectly machined to create a sense of media attraction towards her, which has endured throughout the years.

Angelina Jolie in black dress Versace at the Oscars © Jim Smeal

The actress attended the Oscars with her brother

However, the dress was only one of the aspects that generated a polemic environment that night of triumph for the actress, then 24 years, since it was just at the after party hosted by Vanity Fair the actress said: “I am very much in love with my brother right now”, before you kiss him in the mouth.

A few years later, Angelina would ensure a publication that they had at that time, it was simply a test of pure love. “We are best friends. And there was a strange kiss of language. It is very sad that something so pure and beautiful has become a circus”said the actress.

Angelina Jolie and her brother James Haven at the Oscars in 2000 © Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE

On another occasion, and years later, his brother said that it had been a kiss, to congratulate you quickly, but the image went around the world without the proper context. “I commended her on her victory and gave him a quick kiss… it was something simple and beautiful”commented James.

When it comes to the one of march 26, 2000, it is better to remember Angelina with that look gothic from head to toe that you might well have served for the audition in a horror movie, or generate a little bit of fear among the attendees.