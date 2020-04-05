Bizarre attitude to fashion: Halsey wore a ring with a tooth that looks like a human being. Hi?

–

It seems that fashion has no limits when it comes to bizarre attitude of fashion, and Halsey demonstrated that the use of the accessory in the most unexpected of all times, an o-ring with human teeth that seems to be true.

The singer shared a photo of the item in your Instagram Stories at the end of the week, and it showed more of the detail of the piece, which has a small, ~claw~ silver plated, which hold the tooth in addition to a blue stone encrusted in the middle of what appears to be a molar.

Halsey, showing the ring which has a prong with a blue stone in the middle Halsey, showing the ring which has a prong with a blue stone in the middle

In the caption, she wrote, “I won’t smile, but-I’ll-show-you-my-teeth” (something like: “I’m not going to smile about it, but I will show you my teeth” in Spanish), a reference to the song A Nightmare. The singer did not reveal whether the eye that has graced the ring of truth hope you don’t! Hehe, but he left his fans, the curious and the perplexed with the possibilities. Just look at the comments that have rolled in on Twitter:

My questions are: is it a real tooth or a fake one? And if it’s real, who’s tooth is it? And where did you get it? And why did you put it on the ring? Im so confused 😂 — Lotte saw Halsey 💖 (@Halsxnightmare) March 28, 2020

“It’s ok, the Halsey has a o-ring out with a wisdom tooth in it? I’m confused,” said one fan.

“who’s tooth, and how did you get it?? miss halsey, I have so many questions — Millie ✨ (@badMANICkingdom) March 28, 2020

And there were those who liked the accessory, and stood up with the intention of having an equal value. “Not wanting to be obvious, but it is the o-ring with one of the teeth of the Halsey, this is pretty cool. How do I get one of these?”, he spoke to a visitor.

not to be that creepy person, but I halsey”s tooth ring, it’s soo cool, how do i get one — luis enrique (@boyshallucinate) March 28, 2020

What do you think of this accessory ~diferentão~?