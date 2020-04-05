“Black Widow” delayed its premiere by COVID-19

The film Disney and Marvel Studios “Black Widow” scheduled for next may 1, is forced to delay his debut due to the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

The history of superheroes that starts Phase 4 of the Movie Universe of Marvel (UCM) and who is starring Scarlett Johansson still don’t have a clear date for its premiereaccording to reports Variety.

The movement of date was necessary due to the fact that in the united States it ordered the closure of cinemas in several states, including new York, New Yersey, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The film solo for the character “Natasha Romanoff” is in addition to other films that have postponed the release dates on the big screen, after the World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 now was labeled as a pandemic as well as the increase of confirmed cases around the world. Between the films postponed found “Mulan”, “The New Mutants”, “Antlers”, “Fast and Furious 9” and “James Bond: No Time To Die”, among others.

The cast of “Black Widow” is completed by Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.

AC