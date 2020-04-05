Brad Pitt says goodbye to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie to show off for this woman

This Sunday took place a new delivery of the Oscar Awards in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and there one of the main figures and one of the most eagerly awaited by the paparazzi was Brad Pitt.

By the legendary red carpet the actor “Seven” he knew how to be accompanied by their media partners, from Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and up Angelina Jolie. However, after the divorce with the mother of his children, there was speculation who would join in the event.

Details

This 2020 finally, Brad Pitt got his first statuette and speculated that he was the favorite so that the eyes of the press they landed on her figure and who would be his mysterious companion.

After several weeks of speculation, the protagonist of “12 monkeys” was surprised on the red carpet with her look accompanied by Cynthia Pett-Dante, his representative since 1988.

Who is Pett-Dante?

Pett-Dante was one of the most important women in the life of Pitt, and with whom he had a long-standing relationship that dates back 32 years, since the star of Hollywood he began his career in acting.

In a blue dress and dazzling, the manager and production company occupied the front rows at the Dolby Theatre and was excited by the award that got the american actor for his role in the film “There was a time in Hollywood”.

One of the surprises left behind by this gala of the academy Awards 2020, and that as we advance would have Brad Pitt as the protagonist undisputed.

Twitter

Winner of an Oscar

Brad Pitt was on the night of the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in “once upon a time in Hollywood”, with which he completed with success this awards season of the seventh art.

At the time of receiving the award from the hands of Regina Kingwinner of this category in the previous edition of these awards, Pitt dedicated some moving words that had passed since the recognition of Quentin Tarantinoup to the motors that move the life, your children.

Brad Pitt and his acceptance speech for his Best Actor award in the #Oscars: “To all the wonderful people that I have met along the way… once Upon a time in Hollywood, isn’t that the truth?”. 💛 pic.twitter.com/t1Tx6wvWn6 — Daniel Lucey (@Danilugoce) February 10, 2020

Also in his speech, he pointed out how “it’s time to give a little love to our coordinators and teams of doubles”. The doubles have campaigned to have its own category.