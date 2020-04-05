Canal Hollywood is dedicated Sunday in April to the big premiere of the film

During the month of April, the Canal Hollywood it brings you a special program filled with the first appearances of the big successes in the box office. The movies will air every Sunday, for the first time on cable tv.

The particular The “Big Firsts”: you are about to begin, and the beginning of the marked-to-day On April 5,. All of the sessions that will be passed on to 22h, on that point is already in your schedule, so don’t miss that one.

5.Th WaveOn 5 April

Based on the best-seller the Rick Yanceythis the united states in fiction, it depicts a scenario in which the planet Earth is on the brink of disaster. After an attack by an alien species, the aliens cause a black out, which releases the chaos in the world.

In an atmosphere of terror where everyone fights for his own survival Instead (Chloë Grace Moretztries desperately to find Samyour younger brother and sister. As for the little that is left of Humanity, as if prepared for another attack, Instead you will have to rely on a stranger who may be her last hope of salvation.

The Squadron’s SuicideApril 12

Called Amanda Waller (Viola Davismember of the government, after a sudden attack on the Magic (Cara Delevingne), and the villains are the most dangerous in the world to come together in a team with more powerful weapons, and the quest to defeat this powerful menace.

Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Adam Beach and Jay Hernandez leading the group, and, if they are well, you see their sentences reduced to 10 years. Otherwise, you will simply die to the fact that everyone has a bomb implanted in their necks.

The film is based on the artist the DC it was carried out by the Charles Roven and Richard Suckle.

Game-of-the-MoneyApril 19 ,

The the united states carried out by the Jodie Foster it tells the story of a Lee Gates And The Gates Foundation (George Clooney), the star of the Money, Monster, in a television show that has become a benchmark in the field of investments and finance.

Kyle Budwell (Jack O’connellis an investor who follows the clues of the Gates, and you end up losing all your money in the shares of the company’s technology, they go bust after all the advice given in the program.

Desperate for revenge, he goes to the studio and threatened to blow up the place while the show is on air, and millions of people are watching.