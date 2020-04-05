Carice van Houten, Melisandre from GoT, to put a photo behind-the-scenes and see

The actress Carice van Houtenthe Plea of the Game of Thronesit published a photo of behind-the-scenes of the series, where they posed together with six colleagues from the range of fantasy, from HBO: Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), I Read Of Human Nature. (Ser Davos), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Ben Crompton (Edd), and Kristopher Hivju (Tormund), all of which are characterized as to their character. Check it out:

“Those were the good days“recalls the actress, the legend.

Currently, the HBO it works on the House-of-the-Dragon –the first of the series is derived from the Game of Thrones. Inspired by the book Fire & Bloodthe production will now be around 300 years before the events of the first season of the original series, and will be focusing on House Targaryen.

Game of Thrones he had eight seasons with, appearing between the years 2011 and 2019, and it is available in the HBO Go.