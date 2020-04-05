¡Change of course to Angelina Jolie! The actress returned to the scene With all!

The actress international Angelina Jolie it is one of the most beautiful women in the world, in addition to being tremendously famous and recognized at the international level.

Since formalised its break with Brad Pitt, all the world seems to crazy to know what he’s up to celebrity. And this time he made it public.

The actress of Maleficent has decided to establish a partnership with the BBC, with the idea of supporting young people and adolescents to protect themselves from the famous fake news (fake news).

Remember that Jolie is the mother of six sons and daughters, and already showed that he assumed her maternal role with a lot of awareness and responsibility. Therefore, we are concerned about the large amount of news with false information to receive the young people.

The space mediated by Angelina it will be christened BBC My World. Young people may also develop a public agenda so they can raise their issues of interest.

Throughout this project you will assume Jolie aims to educate teens with a critical awareness in regard to the means of communication. This means that they do not leave any information they find on the Internet.

This is not the first time that the famous it puts a social cause at the shoulder. In 2012 she was appointed Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, among other things.