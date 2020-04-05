Chris Brown quotes Drake, as a member of the movement ‘ neither the white nor the black that is created by the player

Chris Brown has shared a clip of the comedian Sinbad, explaining that the move “white to dark” of the people“, not white, not black.

There is a new movement on the horizon, and the video was directed by Sinbad. The legendary comedian had hoped to bring you some comic relief during such a quarantine, sharing a funny clip of the type mockumentary, where he spoke on the subject of ‘ the Chronicles of the White on Dark”. Sinbad talking about his “tribe” of celebrity black women with lighter skin, including Ava DuVernay, Klay Thompson, Ice-T, Nicole Ari Parker, Blake Griffin, Halsey, The Rock, Vin Diesel, Zoe Kravitz, Lionel Richie, and Chris Brown.

Sinbad joked that “they are not white, nor black,” but is “white on dark”. He said that one day he will want to take part in a film about slavery, and to lead the rebellion, that’s also a joke that felt out of place when you watch the Black Panther and didn’t see anyone that looked like him. “The Chronicles Of The White On The Dark – En. 1,” he wrote Sinbad. “The frustrations of a man in a white darkness. It’s time for you to be seen. Please mark your selection (the dark, favorite, and join in on the movement. If you’re hiding from us, we will protect you. Memberships coming soon.”

Once you know what your name was mentioned in the clip, Sinbad, Chris Brown has shared a video on his page in the Instagram, where he also quoted from Drake’s with white and dark places. “#BRANCOESCURO 😂 the king, THE KING OF the TRIBE of @champagnepapi YOU’re IN TOO BRO @sinbadbad #IMLIGHTBLACK, “ wrote Chris Brown on the label. “The king of the tribe,” you still haven’t answered to the public.

Check out all the posts on IG of Sinbad, and the Brown one below.