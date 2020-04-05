Does Erica Mena is still a friend of his former boss, Kim Kardashian West?

Long before being chosen for Love & Hip-Hop, Erica Mena was very equipped with the world of reality shows, all thanks to the family Kardashian.

Before becoming a queen of the reality shows, Mena worked with the Kardashian sisters as an employee of sales, Dash Doll, and made a few cameos in the famous series spin-off of the family, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami.

Despite the fact that Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian fired due to his attitude, his tardiness and his filthy mouth, the star of LHH recently admitted it still is a good friend of reality stars. But what of Kim Kardashian West?

Mena developed friendships with the three Kardashian sisters

Mena may have worked exclusively with Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian during his days as a Dash Doll, but they are not the only ones in the family with whom he became friendly.

The feisty star of reality also became a good friend of Kardashian West while he worked with the famous family.

Although the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended up dismissing her from her post as associate of sales, Mena has remained a very close friend of them and will always be grateful to the famous family for giving him his first contact with the reality shows.

The connection of the star of LHH with the Kardashian sisters dates back to 2009 when the founder of Poosh hired her to work at Dash Boutique, now closed for Miami, after meeting with friends in common.

Although Mena and Kardashian became friends almost instantly, it wasn’t long after that she became a Dash Doll that began to have several confrontations with their bosses for their attitude apathetic.

While it appeared on Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Mena is established as a villain when displaying a problem behaviour in the world of retail.

There was even an entire episode dedicated to Kourtney and Khloé who threatened to fire her for having an attitude continues, arriving late to work, talk on the phone while I was on the sales floor, and cursing the customers.

As the behavior of Mena is a continuing problem, you will eventually lose your job. But despite being fired, the star of the reality does not harbour negative feelings towards the Kardashian sisters.

She still keeps in touch with the famous sisters.

In an interview from 2014 with VladTV, Mena admitted that it is still a good friend of the Kardashian sisters and gave them the credit for having taught how things work in the industry business.

“To work for them during the year that I worked on with them was the best year of my life,” he said. “Not only studied how to draw the simplest of things from a bottle of water and put a Kardashian and can be sold, but also how they can keep the family [as] the reason why they do everything they do. “

Although do not speak very often, Mena and the Kardashian are still good friends. The star of the reality he even admitted that he has had a solid friendship with Kardashian West for years.

The founder of KKW not only personally invited Mena to the opening of the new store DASH in Miami in 2014, but recently gave the star of LHH a sweet greeting birthday, proving that they are still friends today.

In November of 2018, Kardashian, West expressed his love for Mena in their Stories of Instagram while lauding the star of the reality, and to her husband, Safaree Samuels, to recreate its appearance and the Met Gala of 2013 from Kanye West.

In addition to expressing your love for Mena, Kardashian also shared that the former contestant of Scared Famous will always be a member of the Kardashian Krew.

She added: “I love You. I hope you have the best day. Wrist Dash forever.