Does Scarlett Johansson in Mexico? Ensure that you are on vacation in this beach

It is well known that celebrities love the beaches in mexico, for example, Chris Evans was in Puerto Vallarta a year ago (and truly hope that we will come back to bless with their presence in our country). Well, there are several rumors of another celebrity top is visiting Mexico…. and it is nothing more and nothing less than the newly nominated for the Oscar (and the double), Scarlett Johansson.

The rumors say that Scarlett Johansson is with her fiancé, the comedian Colin Jost (who works in ‘Saturday Night Live’), and that came on February 13 to Sound, and are hosted in a exclusive hotel (of course) of the Snail in San Carlos New Guaymas. The area, of course, is super guarded, which makes the suspicion go to the maximum, with access ultra-limited.

There is No confirmation whatsoever, but we are not surprised that in the next few days we will release a photo of the couple on the beach, or at least saying good bye to Mexico (just as happened with Chris Evans).

It is worth remembering that Scarlett Johansson and Colin they met when the actress was invited to the iconic New York city program ‘Saturday Night Live’, and now they are happily engaged. What will be who might consider a honeymoon in beaches mexican?