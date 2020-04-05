Don’t believe what dijio! Famous actor spoke about the dating relationship that he had with Angelina Jolie

The list of conquests of Val Kilmer along your life is full of beautiful celebrities the likes of Cindy Crawford, Cher, or Daryl Hannah, but none came to be as important as it was Angelina Jolie for him.

So says the actor in his autobiography, I’m Your Huckleberry, where he talks among many things, but especially about how much it meant to him to be able to have the activist social in his life.

On his romance with star the film, a relationship that lasted just a few months, commented that it was certainly the most important in his life and has nothing but words of praise towards her.

When people ask me how is she, I say it is like any other woman, and another superstar, but MOST, he wrote about the acclaimed celebrity 44 years old.

For the artist, the actress is the person more poignant and serious of all, making reference to the fact that none of their relationships, came at the height with the ex-wife of Brad Pitt.

The reason the romance did not have a future serious, is that Angelina Jolie just went out with him shortly after she divorced Billy Bob Thornton until he started to record Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Pitt.

It is already known what happened to the protagonists of that production shortly after, giving beginning to one of the romances most mediatic of the story, until the daughter of Jon Voight he asked for the divorce the winner of the Oscar Award.