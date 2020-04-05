Fans of Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, RBD, Shawn Mendes, and Miley Cyrus, among others, have come together to save Manu Gavassi at ‘BBB’

The day came and the wall between Manu Gavassi, Philip, the Prior, and Mary Gonzalez at the “great day”! The competition is so great, that the fans of Manu, was able to unite various fandoms in the interests of the few. The accounts of the fans of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, RBD, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, and She, among others, are all united in the effort to vote against Felipe, the Priest.

In this way, the fans Manu Gavassi is able to reach people who don’t watch the “great day”, and they can be encouraged to take in a vote in favor of her and against Her. The vote this week was received on the evening of Monday (30/3), of the 500 million votes cast – an all-time record. It is the most hotly contested in the history of the “Big Brother” in the world.

Manu Gavassi has to be a pop singer, who marked the childhood and adolescence of the readers of the magazine Capricho. Another point in its favor in a union of fandoms, is that it doesn’t hide your musical tastes. Most recently, at the request of the production, he put together a playlist with songs that you would like to play on the day of his eviction”. It has Selena Gomez, Halsey, Julia, Michaels, Taylor, Swift,, and Dua Lipa – pop. Check it out:



