Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shawn 2, is confirmed by The Rock

Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shawn 2 it is in development, it would seem that not even a pandemic can’t stop Dwayne Johnson. After all, it’s your own The Rock it has confirmed the continuation of the development of the production.

We will be able to see Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham back together again, and most likely, without any delay. First of all, here’s what the star said:

“We’re working on right now in the next movie, the next movie from the [Hobbs & Shaw]and I’m really excited about it. We just need to find the creative direction and the path we will follow”

In fact, in addition to confirming Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shawn 2the star thanked her fans for the huge success of the franchise, the first movie had reached to the mark of the THE $ 759 millionalmost four times the size of most of the production cost, The US $ 200 million.

In an interview with the IGN Dwayne Johnson he commented on the possible role of the Ryan Reynolds in Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shawn 2certainly, the long-awaited by many people.

“I’d love to see Ryan Reynolds in close to Hobbs, & Shaw). I think it would be a great member of the team. I would love to see Kevin Hart to come in the near Hobbs, & Shaw). The purpose of this was to set up as they would be on future teams. “

“Ever since they first met, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) is constantly hit in front of you, not just because initially they were on opposite sides, but especially by the personality of each one of them. Now, the duo must join forces in order to face the Brixton (Idris Elba), a man-altered, genetically engineered, that you want to get a deadly virus, to put in place a plan that would kill millions of people in the name of an alleged progress of humanity. To do so, they rely on the help of Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), he (Shaw), who is also the agent of the MI6, the british secret service.”

