find out what movies Globe, shows the present day (2 or 4)

The Globo television Network shows up on Thursday (02/04), the Owl, the 1h46, the film is to Think in terms of How They are. Check out the synopsis:

In the book, “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” (“Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man”) turns the lives of a group of friends and their girlfriends decide to use the clues from the author, Steve Harvey, against them. Now it’s time for the boys to read the book and see how you can take a lesson from the women.

The Title Of The Original: Think Like a Man

The cast: Michael Ealy; Jerry Ferrara; Meagan Good; Regina Hall; Kevin Hart; Taraji P. Henson

Address: Tim’s Story

Where are you from: The american

Type: A romantic comedy